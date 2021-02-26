Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Travel Agency(OTA) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Travel Agency(OTA) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Travel Agency(OTA) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online Travel Agency(OTA) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

B2B

B2C

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Vacation

Hotel

Travel

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TBO

E-traveltogo

Ctrip

Fliggy

Tuniu

Tongcheng

Lvmama

Mafengwo

Priceline

Expedia

Qunar

Elong

MakeMyTrip

Airbnb

Booking

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Travel Agency(OTA) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Travel Agency(OTA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Travel Agency(OTA) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Travel Agency(OTA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Travel Agency(OTA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Segment by Type

2.2.1 B2B

2.2.2 B2C

2.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Vacation

2.4.2 Hotel

2.4.3 Travel

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) by Players

3.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Online Travel Agency(OTA) by Regions

4.1 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Travel Agency(OTA) by Countries

7.2 Europe Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Travel Agency(OTA) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 TBO

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product Offered

11.1.3 TBO Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 TBO News

11.2 E-traveltogo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product Offered

11.2.3 E-traveltogo Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 E-traveltogo News

11.3 Ctrip

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product Offered

11.3.3 Ctrip Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ctrip News

11.4 Fliggy

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product Offered

11.4.3 Fliggy Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Fliggy News

11.5 Tuniu

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product Offered

11.5.3 Tuniu Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Tuniu News

11.6 Tongcheng

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product Offered

11.6.3 Tongcheng Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Tongcheng News

11.7 Lvmama

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product Offered

11.7.3 Lvmama Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Lvmama News

11.8 Mafengwo

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product Offered

11.8.3 Mafengwo Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Mafengwo News

11.9 Priceline

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product Offered

11.9.3 Priceline Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Priceline News

11.10 Expedia

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product Offered

11.10.3 Expedia Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Expedia News

11.11 Qunar

11.12 Elong

11.13 MakeMyTrip

11.14 Airbnb

11.15 Booking

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

