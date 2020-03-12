“Online Retailing in Indonesia, Summary & Forecasts to 2022”, report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of different product segments in online channel in Indonesia. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, the influence of various economic variables on the online retail industry, technology trends and the competitive landscape across product segments. The report also details major online retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments. In-depth analysis of the latest trends in online shopping, covering the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories).

Although Indonesia is home for the largest population in Southeast Asia, e-commerce penetration in the country is still low, making it one of the most attractive markets for retailers. The share of online channel is expected to increase in overall retail sales considerably over the next five years and register double-digit growth on the back of an increasing number of young shoppers, growing internet connectivity, and improving telecommunications infrastructure.

Scope

– Indonesia online retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% during 2017-2022

– Online is the fastest growing channel in the Indonesian retail industry

– Electricals sector dominates the Indonesian online market in value

– Clothing and footwear is the fastest growing sector for online sales

– Majority of Top 20 online retailers are physical retailers with a multichannel offer

– Top five online pureplay retailers accounted for a market share of 17.3%

– Bhinneka achieved the highest sales growth during 2016-2017.

Companies Mentioned:

Matahari

MAP Emall

Bhinneka

Erafone

Amazon

OkeShop

Courts

Nike

Gramedia

Ace Hardware

Electronic Solution

Columbia

Lotte Grosir

Charles & Keith

Electronic City

Metro

Dell

Victoria’s secret

Mitra10

Adidas

