Online Program Management Market 2027 Feature Scenario – 2U, Inc., Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Inc., Blackboard Inc., iDesign, Keypath Education, Online Education Services (OES), Pearson Education, Wiley Education Services

Online program management providers are for-profit administrations that help non-profit schools develop online programs, most often for Master’s level programs. Online program management companies provide several services for which traditional institutions historically have not had the experience or organizational capability to support fully, at least for fully-online programs and often for non-traditional student populations. Some examples of online program management services include enrollment management, marketing & recruitment, online course design, curriculum development, technology infrastructure, student retention support, and student & faculty call center support.

Increasing learning demands from learners and practitioners is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the online program management market. Significant developments in technology, talent relocation, gradual changes in business knowledge and social skills care, have massively contributed to the growth of the online program management market. Furthermore, development in urban areas, a high focus on high-quality learning, and a rise in living standards are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the online program management market.

Leading Key Players:

2U, Inc.

Academic Partnerships

Apollidon

Bisk Education, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

iDesign

Keypath Education

Online Education Services (OES)

Pearson Education

Wiley Education Services

