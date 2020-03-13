Online Learning Platform Market 2020 By Top Players, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global status of the e-learning platform, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the online learning platform in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Les principaux acteurs couverts par cette étude

Udemy

Infosec

Epignosis

McGraw-Hill

Thinkific

VitalSource Technologies

Pearson

Skillshare

Cengage Learning Asia

LearnWorlds

Kajabi

John Wiley & Sons

A Cloud Guru

Freeman & Worth Publishing Group

Laracasts

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into on-

site cloud-

based

Market segment by application, divided into

individual

companies

Others

market segments by country / region, this report covers

North America in

Europe

China

Japan South

Asia – Central

India

and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are: To

analyze the state of the world online learning platform , the forecasts of the future, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Present the development of the online learning platform in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the online learning platform market are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and 2019, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope Study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered: ranking by turnover of the online learning platform

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate of the global e-learning platform market size by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On site

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Market share of the global e-learning platform by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Individual

1.5.3 Company

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Region

2.1 Market outlook for the online learning platform (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends of the online learning platform by region

2.2.1 Size of the e-learning platform market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 E-learning platform History Market share by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 E-learning platform Expected market size by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Sector trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Trends in

market 2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Growth strategy for the online learning platform market

2.3.6 Main interviews with the main actors of the online learning platform (opinion leaders)

Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players

3.1 Top global players in the online learning platform by market size

Suite ….

