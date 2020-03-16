Online K-12 Education Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Online K-12 Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online K-12 Education development in United States, Europe and China.

K-12 (kindergarten through 12th grade) is the term commonly used for talking about a person’s first 13 years of schooling before entering university. It also refers to the Elementary and Secondary education. Elementary education starts at the age of five or six. Secondary education is for children aged 12 to 18. Secondary school generally takes place in a high school, which is often divided into junior and senior high. Junior high is for those aged 12 to 15 and senior high for students aged 15 to 18.

Online education is quite different from the traditional concept of education, which involves a school building, a classroom with rows of desks, and a teacher standing next to a chalkboard. Online education offers students more one-on-one time with their instructors. And, most K-12 online programs are inexpensive or even tuition-free.

The cumulative primary and secondary education process in the United States is known as K-12 education. To improve the educational outcomes, many school districts and states in the US are turning to online learning. With the new millennium, online learning at K-12 level has grown from an experiment to a movement. Different types of online education programs are being implemented in the US, such as state virtual schools, charter schools2, multidistrict programs, single district programs, programs run by universities, blended programs, private schools, and consortium based programs to name some of the most common program types. Following the developments in the United States, the availability and popularity of online education in Europe are on the rise.

In Asia, online learning is already reaching many millions of learners. Several countries are putting their entire K-12 curriculum online. This is the region that has the highest growth rate for online learning in the world. At a country level, India has the highest growth rate followed by China and Malaysia.

In 2017, the global Online K-12 Education market size was 67300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 449400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.8% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

K12 Inc

Pearson

White Hat Management

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K

Bettermarks

Scoyo

Languagenut

Beness Holding, Inc

New Oriental Education & Technology

XUEDA

XRS

AMBO

CDEL

Ifdoo

YINGDING

YY Inc.

Market analysis by product type

Traditional

Web Facilitated

Blended/Hybrid

Online

Market analysis by market

Teacher

Student

Parents

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online K-12 Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online K-12 Education development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online K-12 Education are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

