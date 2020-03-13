Online Group Buying Market: Industry Players Analysis, New Innovation, Growth Prospects, Size, Growth, Revenue, Development Policy, Business Share, Regional Trends and Forecast To 2025

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4277822

Market Overview

The global Online Group Buying market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Online Group Buying market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Online Group Buying market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Online Group Buying market has been segmented into:

B2B

B2C

By Application, Online Group Buying has been segmented into:

Books, Music, Movies and Video Games

Toys

Consumer Electrics and Computers

Outdoor

Cosmetics

Household Appliances

Furniture and Homeware

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Online Group Buying market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Online Group Buying markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Online Group Buying market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Online Group Buying market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Online Group Buying Market Share Analysis

Online Group Buying competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Online Group Buying sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Online Group Buying sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Online Group Buying are:

Amazon

Roozt

Plum District

Alibaba

Eversave

Groupon

Mamapedia

LivingSocial

Crowd Savings

Jasmere

Dealster

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-group-buying-market-2020-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

1 Online Group Buying Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Group Buying

1.2 Classification of Online Group Buying by Type

1.2.1 Global Online Group Buying Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Online Group Buying Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 B2B

1.2.4 B2C

1.3 Global Online Group Buying Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Online Group Buying Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Books, Music, Movies and Video Games

1.3.3 Toys

1.3.4 Consumer Electrics and Computers

1.3.5 Outdoor

1.3.6 Cosmetics

1.3.7 Household Appliances

1.3.8 Furniture and Homeware

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Online Group Buying Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Online Group Buying Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Online Group Buying (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Online Group Buying Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Online Group Buying Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Online Group Buying Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Online Group Buying Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Online Group Buying Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Amazon

2.1.1 Amazon Details

2.1.2 Amazon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Amazon SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Amazon Product and Services

2.1.5 Amazon Online Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Roozt

2.2.1 Roozt Details

2.2.2 Roozt Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Roozt SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Roozt Product and Services

2.2.5 Roozt Online Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Plum District

2.3.1 Plum District Details

2.3.2 Plum District Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Plum District SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Plum District Product and Services

2.3.5 Plum District Online Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Alibaba

2.4.1 Alibaba Details

2.4.2 Alibaba Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Alibaba SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Alibaba Product and Services

2.4.5 Alibaba Online Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Eversave

2.5.1 Eversave Details

2.5.2 Eversave Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Eversave SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Eversave Product and Services

2.5.5 Eversave Online Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Groupon

2.6.1 Groupon Details

2.6.2 Groupon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Groupon SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Groupon Product and Services

2.6.5 Groupon Online Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Mamapedia

2.7.1 Mamapedia Details

2.7.2 Mamapedia Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Mamapedia SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Mamapedia Product and Services

2.7.5 Mamapedia Online Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 LivingSocial

2.8.1 LivingSocial Details

2.8.2 LivingSocial Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 LivingSocial SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 LivingSocial Product and Services

2.8.5 LivingSocial Online Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Crowd Savings

2.9.1 Crowd Savings Details

2.9.2 Crowd Savings Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Crowd Savings SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Crowd Savings Product and Services

2.9.5 Crowd Savings Online Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Jasmere

2.10.1 Jasmere Details

2.10.2 Jasmere Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Jasmere SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Jasmere Product and Services

2.10.5 Jasmere Online Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Dealster

2.11.1 Dealster Details

2.11.2 Dealster Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Dealster SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Dealster Product and Services

2.11.5 Dealster Online Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Online Group Buying Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Online Group Buying Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Online Group Buying Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Online Group Buying Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Online Group Buying Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Online Group Buying Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Online Group Buying Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Online Group Buying Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Online Group Buying Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Online Group Buying Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Online Group Buying Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Online Group Buying Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Online Group Buying by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Online Group Buying Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Online Group Buying Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Online Group Buying Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Online Group Buying Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 B2B Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 B2C Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Online Group Buying Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Online Group Buying Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Online Group Buying Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Books, Music, Movies and Video Games Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Toys Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Consumer Electrics and Computers Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Outdoor Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Cosmetics Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Household Appliances Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.9 Furniture and Homeware Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.10 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Online Group Buying Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Online Group Buying Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Online Group Buying Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Online Group Buying Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Online Group Buying Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Online Group Buying Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Online Group Buying Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Online Group Buying Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4277822

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155