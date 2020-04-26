Online Fundraising Platforms Market 2020: Global Scenario, Market Size, Share, Outlook, Trend and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Online Fundraising Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Fundraising Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317876
In 2017, the global Online Fundraising Platforms market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Salsa CRM
Kindful
eTapestry
NeonCRM
DonorSnap
Classy
Trail Blazer
ablia
Unit4
DonorStudio
MatchMaker
Oracle
MemberClicks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SMB
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Fundraising Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Fundraising Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Fundraising Platforms are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-fundraising-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud based
1.4.3 On premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 SMB
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size
2.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Fundraising Platforms Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Fundraising Platforms Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Key Players in China
7.3 China Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Type
7.4 China Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Key Players in India
10.3 India Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Type
10.4 India Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Salsa CRM
12.1.1 Salsa CRM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction
12.1.4 Salsa CRM Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Salsa CRM Recent Development
12.2 Kindful
12.2.1 Kindful Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction
12.2.4 Kindful Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Kindful Recent Development
12.3 eTapestry
12.3.1 eTapestry Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction
12.3.4 eTapestry Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 eTapestry Recent Development
12.4 NeonCRM
12.4.1 NeonCRM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction
12.4.4 NeonCRM Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 NeonCRM Recent Development
12.5 DonorSnap
12.5.1 DonorSnap Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction
12.5.4 DonorSnap Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 DonorSnap Recent Development
12.6 Classy
12.6.1 Classy Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction
12.6.4 Classy Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Classy Recent Development
12.7 Trail Blazer
12.7.1 Trail Blazer Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction
12.7.4 Trail Blazer Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Trail Blazer Recent Development
12.8 ablia
12.8.1 ablia Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction
12.8.4 ablia Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 ablia Recent Development
12.9 Unit4
12.9.1 UnitChapter Four: Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction
12.9.4 UnitChapter Four: Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 UnitChapter Four: Recent Development
12.10 DonorStudio
12.10.1 DonorStudio Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction
12.10.4 DonorStudio Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 DonorStudio Recent Development
12.11 MatchMaker
12.12 Oracle
12.13 MemberClicks
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317876
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155