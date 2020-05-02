Online Dating and Matchmaking Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Online Dating & Matchmaking market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2339381
This report focuses on the global Online Dating & Matchmaking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Dating & Matchmaking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Jiayuan
Baihe
Zhenai
Match
PlentyofFish
OkCupid
Zoosk
eHarmony
YouYuan
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
<20 Years Old
20~40 Years Old
40~60 Years Old
60~80 Years Old
>80 Years Old
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Dating & Matchmaking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Dating & Matchmaking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Dating & Matchmaking are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-dating-and-matchmaking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 <20 Years Old
1.5.3 20~40 Years Old
1.5.4 40~60 Years Old
1.5.5 60~80 Years Old
1.5.6 >80 Years Old
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size
2.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Dating & Matchmaking Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Dating & Matchmaking Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in China
7.3 China Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type
7.4 China Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in India
10.3 India Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type
10.4 India Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Jiayuan
12.1.1 Jiayuan Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction
12.1.4 Jiayuan Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Jiayuan Recent Development
12.2 Baihe
12.2.1 Baihe Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction
12.2.4 Baihe Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Baihe Recent Development
12.3 Zhenai
12.3.1 Zhenai Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction
12.3.4 Zhenai Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Zhenai Recent Development
12.4 Match
12.4.1 Match Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction
12.4.4 Match Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Match Recent Development
12.5 PlentyofFish
12.5.1 PlentyofFish Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction
12.5.4 PlentyofFish Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 PlentyofFish Recent Development
12.6 OkCupid
12.6.1 OkCupid Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction
12.6.4 OkCupid Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 OkCupid Recent Development
12.7 Zoosk
12.7.1 Zoosk Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction
12.7.4 Zoosk Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Zoosk Recent Development
12.8 eHarmony
12.8.1 eHarmony Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction
12.8.4 eHarmony Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 eHarmony Recent Development
12.9 YouYuan
12.9.1 YouYuan Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction
12.9.4 YouYuan Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 YouYuan Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2339381
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155