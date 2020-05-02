Online Dating and Matchmaking Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Online Dating & Matchmaking market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2339381

This report focuses on the global Online Dating & Matchmaking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Dating & Matchmaking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Jiayuan

Baihe

Zhenai

Match

PlentyofFish

OkCupid

Zoosk

eHarmony

YouYuan

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

<20 Years Old

20~40 Years Old

40~60 Years Old

60~80 Years Old

>80 Years Old

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Dating & Matchmaking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Dating & Matchmaking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Dating & Matchmaking are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-dating-and-matchmaking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 <20 Years Old

1.5.3 20~40 Years Old

1.5.4 40~60 Years Old

1.5.5 60~80 Years Old

1.5.6 >80 Years Old

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size

2.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Dating & Matchmaking Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Dating & Matchmaking Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in China

7.3 China Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type

7.4 China Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in India

10.3 India Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type

10.4 India Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Online Dating & Matchmaking Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Jiayuan

12.1.1 Jiayuan Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction

12.1.4 Jiayuan Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Jiayuan Recent Development

12.2 Baihe

12.2.1 Baihe Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction

12.2.4 Baihe Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Baihe Recent Development

12.3 Zhenai

12.3.1 Zhenai Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction

12.3.4 Zhenai Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Zhenai Recent Development

12.4 Match

12.4.1 Match Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction

12.4.4 Match Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Match Recent Development

12.5 PlentyofFish

12.5.1 PlentyofFish Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction

12.5.4 PlentyofFish Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 PlentyofFish Recent Development

12.6 OkCupid

12.6.1 OkCupid Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction

12.6.4 OkCupid Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 OkCupid Recent Development

12.7 Zoosk

12.7.1 Zoosk Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction

12.7.4 Zoosk Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Zoosk Recent Development

12.8 eHarmony

12.8.1 eHarmony Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction

12.8.4 eHarmony Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 eHarmony Recent Development

12.9 YouYuan

12.9.1 YouYuan Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Dating & Matchmaking Introduction

12.9.4 YouYuan Revenue in Online Dating & Matchmaking Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 YouYuan Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2339381

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155