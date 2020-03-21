One Off Chopsticks Market size Undertake Strapping Growth during 2026

Global One Off chopsticks Market was valued US$16.9 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$42.9 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.35 %.

One-Off chopsticks market is segmented by product and by Region. Based on the product market is divided into Aspen, Bamboo & others. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The growing need for throwaway chopsticks, the drivers are specially made of aspen is anticipated to boost the one-off chopsticks market growth. Increasing interest in Chinese, especially among kids is also one of the important aspects fuelling the growth of the one-off chopsticks market. Chopsticks are used in many Asian countries, which is creating a positive impact on the growth of the one-off chopsticks market. Restrain one-off chopsticks market factors restraining the growth of the one-off chopsticks market include governmentâ€™s regulation against deforestation.

Based on product, Bamboo is widely used due to its authenticity and ease in handling features. The wooden or bamboo chopstick is lightweight and easy to handle for people. Fast food has spread across the globe with a higher chance of chopsticks being utilized with fast foods. Being made from a highly renewable resource, bamboo chopsticks are an eco-friendly alternative to wood because bamboo grows and spreads quickly. Bamboo chopsticks come in reusable or disposable models. Both types are light and comfortable to hold. They are convenient to carry on a camping trip, at a restaurant.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominates the market. A rise in the number of manufacturing plants coupled with the high availability of aspen in this region is anticipated to drive the regional one-off chopsticks market. Also, with the surging government regulations pertaining to deforestation, in China and other Asian countries, manufacturers are gradually shifting their focus toward the North American region. Manufacturers would have to face local government restrictions, in China and other Asian countries, to reduce the usage of throwaway utensils including chopsticks. The Chinese government is taking efforts to safeguard its national forests by commending inhabitants for using reusable chopsticks.

Key players operate on one-off chopsticks market Besta Bamboo Machine Co., Ltd., Pacific East Company, Ngoc Chau Enterprise Pte, Nanchang Sanyou Industrial Co., Ltd., Nine Zero Trade & Development Limited (Panda), Dom Agri Products, Bamboo Forever Co., Ltd.

