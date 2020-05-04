On-the-go Packaging Market Growth Revenue by Top Key Players: Berry Global, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor, Sonoco, WestRock Company, Bemis Company, Inc. and Mondi Group

On-The-Go Packaging is the finest market research report which is the result of proficient team and their potential capabilities. It gives details about market drivers and market restraints which can help businesses in guessing about reducing or increasing the production of particular product. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the two other major success factors in this On-The-Go Packaging market report.

On-The-Go Packaging Market is used for the packaging of consumer goods in industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, household products, and FMCG used in daily life. Most of the products like food products, beverages, and drugs/medicines are meant for quick consumption, with the packaging offering convenience features such as easy opening, resolvability, portability and one-handed use. Plastic or PET packaging and carton packaging are preferred for on-the-go packaging.

Key Players In Global On-the-go Packaging Market Include:

Berry Global, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor

Sonoco

WestRock Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

Mondi Group

Coveris Group

Printpack

American Packaging Corporation

Bryce Corporation

Hood Packaging Corporation

Huhtamaki

Novolex

Oracle Packaging

ProAmpac

Pregis

Scholle IPN

WestRock Brasil

Winpak

Due to the increasing demand for convenient packaging solutions, the market for on-the-go packaging will have a positive outlook in the coming years. Rapidly changing lifestyles and busy schedules have led to an augmented demand for packaged foods and ready-to-eat meals. To cater to this increasing demand for quality packaged food, vendors are developing packaging solutions that maintains freshness, improves safety and convenience, and extends shelf life of the products.

This report focuses on On-the-go Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall On-the-go Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

On-the-go Packaging Market Segment by Type

Flexible plastic packaging

Paper and paperboard packaging

On-the-go Packaging Market Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare and Hygiene Products

Other Consumer Goods

Executive Summary: On-the-go Packaging Market

1 On-the-go Packaging Market Overview

2 Global On-the-go Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global On-the-go Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global On-the-go Packaging Consumption by Regions

5 Global On-the-go Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global On-the-go Packaging Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in On-the-go Packaging Business

8 On-the-go Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global On-the-go Packaging Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

