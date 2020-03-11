On-board Connectivity Market 2020-2024 Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players – Alcatel Lucent Enterprise Inc., AT & T Inc., Bombardier Aerospace Inc., Honeywell International

On-board Connectivity Market Precise Outlook 2020-2024 is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the On-board Connectivity Market research report. The report shades light on the development rate of the strategies. Products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the report.

The on-board connectivity market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

On-board connectivity is used for various mode of transports such as maritime, aviation and railways for connecting it to Wi-Fi to be used for communication, entertainment, and monitoring purpose. Increase in the number of air passengers globally is acting as a major catalyst for growing investment in this market. Bolstering use of portable electronic devices and rise in the growth of disposable income have fuelled the growth of on-board connectivity market.

The prominent players in the global On-board Connectivity market are:

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise Inc., AT & T Inc., Bombardier Aerospace Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc., ZTE Corporation, Inmarsat PLC, Viasat Inc.

Global On-board Connectivity Market: Research Methodology

On-board connectivity offers internet connectivity in ships, aircrafts, railways or other transportation systems. On-board connectivity services offer wireless internet access, mobile phone internet access, data sharing services, and group internet packages. The services offered by onboard connectivity allow mobile devices to send and receive text messages and multi-media messages.

Aviation Industry Expected to Witness Significant Growth

Many commercial airlines and private jet companies use in-cabin Wi-Fi systems and inflight internet provided either through a satellite or air to the ground network. Airplanes deliver Wi-Fi either using air-to-ground services (connecting to towers on the ground that deliver data to smartphone or laptop) or through increasingly satellite-based service. There is a rise in IT spending in the aviation industry which will further decrease operating expenditure and modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), wireless connectivity, automated solutions, and check-in kiosks can be installed.

For instance, Airplane manufacturer Boeing was the first to implement inflight connectivity. Boeing’s inflight online internet connectivity service Connexion was designed to deliver in-flight broadband to commercial airlines and private jets.

Competitive Landscape

Nov 2018: Airbus and Huawei collaborate to develop new inflight connectivity and smart manufacturing. Airbus China Innovation Centre (ACIC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei, to cooperate on research and applications for inflight connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT) at Airshow China.

July 2018: Honeywell International Inc. confirms its first high-speed JetWave satellite communications hardware in Africa, bringing a high-speed, global and consistent in-flight Wi-Fi solution to business jets on the African continent for the first time.

April 2018: Bombardier Singapore service center completed its first Ka-Band installation on global 6000 aircraft. Bombardier is the first OEM to offer the revolutionary Ka-band system on its business aircraft. Ka-Band technology delivers the industry’s first fastest in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity, consistent performance, and seamless coverage worldwide.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

