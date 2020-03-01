Omni Antenna Market – Snapshot on Global Benefits 2025

The global Omni Antenna market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Omni Antenna market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Omni Antenna market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Omni Antenna market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Omni Antenna market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MTI Wireless Edge

Southwest Antennas

Kenbotong Technology

Alpha Wireless

Huber+Suhner

Amphenol

MARS Antennas

Dikod Systems

Chinmore Industry

Reuex Industrial

Peak Antennas

ShenZhen Feiyuxin Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

Monopole Antenna

Dipole Antenna

Others

Segment by Application

Surveillance

Communication

Satcom

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Omni Antenna market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Omni Antenna market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

