Omega 3 Products Market 2020 Competitive Outlook | Top Key Players (Epax, Aker BioMarine, Innovix Pharma, Crode, DSM, Nordic Naturals, Luhua Biomarine), globally 2023

The Global Omega 3 Products Market size will grow at an estimated CAGR from in 2018 to by 2023, provides an in-depth analysis of the Omega 3 Products with the forecast of market size and growth. The report includes Growth aspects, consumption, revenue (million USD) and application, Supply and demand analysis are also consisting in the research report.

Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid (EFA), also known as a polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA).It is derived from both animal and plant sources, although Omega-3 from fish oil is the most common supplemental form.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Epax

Aker BioMarine

Innovix Pharma

Crode

DSM

Nordic Naturals

Luhua Biomarine

Marine Ingredients

Cargill

Pharmavite

Ascenta Health

KD Pharma

Pharbio

Dow Chemical

GSK

Natrol

Carlson Laboratories

Gowell Pharma

By-Health

OmegaBrite

Amway

NOW Foods

Optimum Nutrition

The worldwide market for Omega 3 Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 910 million US$ in 2023, from 740 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Research for Markets) study.

This report focuses on the Omega 3 Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, omega-3 products are mainly distributed in North America, Europe. USA is the biggest consumer country in the world and its consumption share is 68.53% in North America in 2016. In Europe, Germany is the biggest consumer country, of which the share is 16.82% of all Europe consumption.

The market concentrate is not high, Epax, Aker BioMarine and Innovix Pharma are top 3 manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 16.39% in 2016, and the top 6 takes 27.60% of global production.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Omega 3

Omega-D3

Omega 3-6-9

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Athletes and Lifters

Ordinary People

Others

