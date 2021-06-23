Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Top Companies, Business Insights,Growth, Market Size Global Market Share, Global Market Size, Trends, Sales, Revenue, Forecast and Detailed Analysis

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Viewpoint

In this Oligonucleotide Synthesis market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

segmented as given below:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product Type

Reagents & Consumables

Equipment

Synthesized oligonucleotides DNA oligonucleotides RNA oligonucleotides Others



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Application

Research Polymerase Chain Reaction Next Generation Sequencing Others

Therapeutics Antisense Oligonucleotides Nucleic Acid Aptamers

Diagnostics

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by End-users

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



