Oilseeds Market Growth Revenue By Top Key Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bayer Crop Science, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Syngenta and Monsanto Company

Key Players In Global Oilseeds Market Include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bayer Crop Science

Dow AgroSciences

DuPont

Krishidhan Seeds Limited

KWS Group

Syngenta

LIMAGRAIN

Monsanto Company

Rallis India Ltd

Stine Seed Inc.

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Bunge

Mahyco

The oil extracted from oilseeds is used in food products for human consumption, whereas the residue is used as animal feed. The edible oil extracted from oilseeds is used as a feedstock for biodiesel production.

The major factors driving the market growth are increased consumption of soybean and its high production in the developing countries such as, Brazil, Argentina, and others. In addition, increased acceptance and large area under cultivation of genetically modified (GM) oilseeds are anticipated to supplement the market growth.

China is the largest consumer of oilseeds, accounting for approximately two-sevenths share of the global market in terms of volume, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. India is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in Asia-Pacific region.

Brazil is one of the predominant producers & exporters of soybean in the global market. In addition, it is one of the largest consumers of soybean and other oilseeds including copra, cottonseed, palm kernel, peanut, rapeseed, and sunflower seed.

Oilseeds Market Segment by Type

By Oilseeds Type

Copra

Cottonseed

Palm Kernel

Peanut

Rapeseed

Soybean

Sunflower Seed

By Product

Animal Feed

Edible Oil

By Type

Genetically Modified

Conventional

Oilseeds Market Segment by Application

Obtaining oil

Animal feed

Bio-fuels

Executive Summary: Oilseeds Market

1 Oilseeds Market Overview

2 Global Oilseeds Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Oilseeds Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Oilseeds Consumption by Regions

5 Global Oilseeds Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Oilseeds Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilseeds Business

8 Oilseeds Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Oilseeds Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

