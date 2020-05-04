Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Growth Revenue by Top Key Players: Baker Hughes, BASF, Halliburton, Schlumberger, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel and DuPont

Various trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, annual reports of the companies, and mergers are used for the gathering of data and information mentioned in this Oilfield Process Chemicals report. The collected data is then checked and validated by the market experts for the readers and end users. The report helps to measure and optimize each step in the lifecycle of industrial process including engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization.

Oilfield Process Chemicals Market is used in exploration and various extraction stages such as surfactant flooding and caustic flooding at oil and gas refineries or reservoirs. Oilfield process chemicals are used in separating gas from oil or separating oil from gas. Further Oilfield process chemicals control corrosion, fluid loss, waxes, bacteria, hydrogen sulfide and foam. It is also responsible for removal of water vapor, acid gas separation, and heavy hydrocarbon separation from the gases.

Key Players In Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Include:

Baker Hughes

BASF

Halliburton

Schlumberger

The Dow Chemical company

Akzo Nobel

DuPont

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Clariant

Ecolab

Gulf Coast Chemical

Huntsman International

Lamberti

Newpark Resources

SICHEM

Solvay

Albemarle

Ashland

CES Energy Solutions

Chemex

Dorf Ketal

Stepan

Lubrizol

The increasing demand for novel chemical products is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the oilfield process chemicals market. The oil and gas industry is constantly inducing oilfield chemical manufacturers to come up with new products to cater to a wide range of challenges based on quality, pump ability, reliability, deliverability, and environmental compliance.

This report focuses on Oilfield Process Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oilfield Process Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Segment by Type

Drilling Fluids

Cementing Chemicals

Workover and Completion Chemicals

Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

Stimulation Chemicals

Production Chemicals

Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Segment by Application

Drilling Fluid

Well Stimulation

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Cementing

Workover and Completion

Executive Summary: Oilfield Process Chemicals Market

1 Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Overview

2 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption by Regions

5 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilfield Process Chemicals Business

8 Oilfield Process Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

