Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Outlook to 2027 Top Leading Players Basic Energy Services, LP, Bois BV, Circle T Service & Rental, Graco Oilfield Services

The oil and gas industries use oilfield equipment rental services for well test and well clean-up operations. The demand for these equipment rentals is skyrocketing with the increase in global investments for exploration and production. The unconventional hydrocarbon production in the North American region is sighted as a key driver for the immense growth of the oilfield equipment rental market in this region. Additionally, the area also witnesses excessive exploration and production activities. The major market players are increasingly focusing on various organic and inorganic growth strategies to stay ahead in the competition.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Basic Energy Services, LP, Bois BV, Circle T Service & Rental Ltd., Graco Oilfield Services, John Energy Ltd., KIT Oil and Gas (KIT Group), Parker Drilling Company (PKD), Precision Drilling Corporation, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Weatherford International plc

The oilfield equipment rental market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as technological developments in the field of oilfield equipment and increased drilling activities. Additionally, robust investments in Exploration & Production (E&P) is further likely to propel the market growth. On the other hand, an uncertain regulatory framework is a restraining factor in the growth of the oilfield equipment rental market. The emerging offshore opportunities create a favorable landscape for the key players operating in the oilfield equipment rental market in the coming years.

The global oilfield equipment rental market is segmented on the basis of equipment and application. Based on equipment, the market is segmented as pressure & flow control equipment, drilling equipment, fishing equipment, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as onshore and offshore.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Oilfield Equipment Rental market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

