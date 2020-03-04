Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market 2020-2026 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players – BASF, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Halliburton

“

Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Oilfield Drilling Fluid market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Oilfield Drilling Fluid market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as BASF, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Halliburton, Newpark Resources, Schlumberger, Dow, Nalco Champion, Baker Hughes, Chevron Phillips, CESTC, Newpark Resources, Clariant, Lubrizol, Calumet, Ashland . Conceptual analysis of the Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The Oilfield Drilling Fluid market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the Oilfield Drilling Fluid industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Oilfield Drilling Fluid market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Oilfield Drilling Fluid market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Oilfield Drilling Fluid market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Oilfield Drilling Fluid market:

Key players:

BASF, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Halliburton, Newpark Resources, Schlumberger, Dow, Nalco Champion, Baker Hughes, Chevron Phillips, CESTC, Newpark Resources, Clariant, Lubrizol, Calumet, Ashland

By the product type:

Water-based Fluids

Oil-based Fluids

Synthetic-based Fluids

Others

By the end users/application:

Onshore

Offshore

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Drilling Fluid

1.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Water-based Fluids

1.2.3 Oil-based Fluids

1.2.4 Synthetic-based Fluids

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market Size

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production

3.4.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production

3.5.1 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilfield Drilling Fluid Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GENERAL ELECTRIC

7.2.1 GENERAL ELECTRIC Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Halliburton

7.3.1 Halliburton Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Halliburton Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Newpark Resources

7.4.1 Newpark Resources Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Newpark Resources Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Schlumberger

7.5.1 Schlumberger Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dow

7.6.1 Dow Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dow Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nalco Champion

7.7.1 Nalco Champion Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nalco Champion Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Baker Hughes

7.8.1 Baker Hughes Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Baker Hughes Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Chevron Phillips

7.9.1 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 CESTC

7.10.1 CESTC Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 CESTC Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Newpark Resources

7.12 Clariant

7.13 Lubrizol

7.14 Calumet

7.15 Ashland

8 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oilfield Drilling Fluid

8.4 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Distributors List

9.3 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Market Forecast

11.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

