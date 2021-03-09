Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Outlook to 2026: TMK IPSCO, ArcelorMittal, Ovako Group, Tenaris, United States Steel Corporation, Kelly Pipe Co. LLC, TMK, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

This Oil Country Tubular Goods Market report contains all the figures necessitated to excel the market like all the recent CAGR values for the historic year 2015, the base year 2016 and for the forecast year 2017-2026. It simultaneously gives a deep knowledge about the market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends. With the help of SWOT analysis, we here at Market for Research have covered all the market’s drivers and restraints in this Oil Country Tubular Goods report.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) is made of hollow steel with circular cross section. These are tubular goods which are used in production and exploration activities on offshore as well as onshore reserves. Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. These products are among key tools used in oil and gas exploration. The right selection of the product is based on the quality and suitability, is vital to avoid damages during exploration activities such as leakages.

Some Of The Key Players In Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Include:

TMK IPSCO

ArcelorMittal

NSSMC

Tenaris

TMK

United States Steel Corporation

SB International

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Kelly Pipe

Sim-Tex

Sumitomo Corporation

Ever-increasing demand and succeeding energy production, rising number of deep water wells, increasing drilling and production activities, growing consumption of premium pipes and advent of technologically advanced pipe are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as risk associated with the cyclical nature of the tube market, depletion of limited oil and gas, environmental issues and international political and economic instability are inhibiting the market.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Drill pipe

Casing

Tubing

Segmentation by Application

Onshore

Offshore

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

