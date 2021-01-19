Oil Country Tabular Goods Market to Show Strong Growth | EVRAZ North America, United States Steel Corporation, Tenaris, Vallourec, ArcelorMittal

The report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025′ is a professional analysis, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global industry.THE FOLLOWING MANUFACTURERS ARE COVERED IN THIS REPORT: Vallourec, Tenaris, TMK Group, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, JFE, TPCO, ArcelorMittal, Chelyabinsk Pipe, Evraz, HUSTEEL, SANDVIK, Energex Tube (JMC), Northwest Pipe, SB international, Continental Alloys & Services and BOHAI STEEL

This study categorizes the global oil country tabular goods (OCTG) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Oil Country Tabular Goods Market report executes the great study of price and gross margin, capacity, production, revenue, current global market geographical zones, technology, demand-supply, consumption, import, export, market drivers and opportunities.

This report researches the worldwide oil country tabular goods (OCTG) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

The global oil country tabular goods (OCTG) market is highly fragmented and the top key players have used various strategies such as new product launches, sales, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oil country tabular goods (OCTG) market for global, United States, Europe, China, Japan and Other Regions.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ oil country tabular goods (OCTG) capacity, production, value, and price and market share of oil country tabular goods (OCTG) in global market.

OCTG is a set of equipment used in the drilling and extraction of on-shore and off-shore oil and gas. OCTG consists of drilling pipes, casing pipes, tubing pipes, and other line pipes used in the production and transportation of oil from wells to refineries. Casing pipes are placed at a wellhead to extract oil during the drilling process. Tubing pipes are inserted in the well after the completion of the drilling process and are used to transport oil and gas from wellbore to the surface. The diameter of a wellbore pipe decreases as it reaches the oil beds.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) comprises of a wide range of steel tubular products that are used in Oil and Gas exploration and production and in particular drilling. They can be Seamless and Welded Pipes (Electric Resistance Welding (EWR) and come in various sizes and length. The process of manufacturing of seamless and welded pipes and tubes is different with the seamless pipes designed to bear much higher stress. OCTG generally includes three categories of products – drill pipe, casing, and tubing.

OIL COUNTRY TABULAR GOODS (OCTG) BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE

API Standard OCTG

Non-API Standard OCTG

OIL COUNTRY TABULAR GOODS (OCTG) BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION

Oil Field

Gas Field

MAJOR CHAPTERS COVERED IN OIL COUNTRY TABULAR GOODS MARKET RESEARCH IS:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production by Regions

5 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

