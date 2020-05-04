Oil Country Tabular Goods Market 2019 Growth Revenue By Top Key Players: Vallourec, Tenaris, ArcelorMittal, Sandvik, United States Steel Corporation and EVRAZ North America

Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) market report directs business in right direction by giving insights about products, market, customers, competitors and marketing strategy at right time. A lot of hard work has been put together and no stone is left unturned while generating this market research report. The Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on. This market report covers an array of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for.

OCTG is a set of equipment used in the drilling and extraction of on-shore and off-shore oil and gas. OCTG consists of drilling pipes, casing pipes, tubing pipes, and other line pipes used in the production and transportation of oil from wells to refineries. Casing pipes are placed at a wellhead to extract oil during the drilling process. Tubing pipes are inserted in the well after the completion of the drilling process and are used to transport oil and gas from wellbore to the surface. The diameter of a wellbore pipe decreases as it reaches the oil beds.

Key Players In Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Include:

Vallourec

Tenaris

ArcelorMittal

Sandvik

United States Steel Corporation

EVRAZ North America

TMK

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering Co., Ltd.

Northwest Pipe Company

Continental Alloys & Services

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) comprises of a wide range of steel tubular products that are used in Oil and Gas exploration and production and in particular drilling. They can be Seamless and Welded Pipes (Electric Resistance Welding (EWR) and come in various sizes and length. The process of manufacturing of seamless and welded pipes and tubes is different with the seamless pipes designed to bear much higher stress. OCTG generally includes three categories of products – drill pipe, casing, and tubing.

This report focuses on Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by Type

API Standard OCTG

Non-API Standard OCTG

Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by Application

Oil Field

Gas Field

Executive Summary: Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market

1 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview

2 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Consumption by Regions

5 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Business

8 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

