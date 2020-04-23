Oil And Gas Pipe Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Oil And Gas Pipe Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Oil And Gas Pipe Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Oil And Gas Pipe Market : National Oilwell Varco, OAO TMK, Tenaris, United States Steel, Vallourec.

The global Oil And Gas Pipe Market to grow with a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Market Overview

Oil and gas pipelines is a transportation system, which is used to transport crude oil or natural gas from production wells to the site of use. There are type types of oil & gas pipelines- crude oil pipelines and natural gas pipelines. Within crude oil pipelines, mainly three types of petroleum pipelines are involved, which are gathering systems, refined products pipeline systems, and crude oil pipeline systems. The gathering pipeline system is used to gather the crude oil from the production wells and is transported to a refinery. Once the crude oil is refined, it is transported via a refined products pipeline system to storage or distribution stations.

Key Market Trends

The stringent regulatory laws introduced by governments and the increasing use of gas pipelines in residential as well as commercial applications are some of the major factors driving the global oil & gas pipeline market. North America is one of the largest regions with the maximum number of oil and gas pipelines. For instance, the US has the largest pipeline network of 1,984,321 km pipelines for natural gas transport and 240,711 km for transporting petroleum products, followed by Canada with 100,000 km oil and gas pipelines.

The Oil And Gas Pipe market can be devided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Oil And Gas Pipe Market on the basis of Types are:

Steel Pipe

FRP Pipe

Plastic

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Oil And Gas Pipe Market is Segmented into:

Exploration and Production Pipe

Transportation and Distribution Pipe

Regions Are covered By Oil And Gas Pipe Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

