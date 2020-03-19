Offshore Wind Turbine Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2027

Offshore wind turbines are used in wind farms construction, off the shore, or on the continental shelf to harvest wind energy for electricity generation. These include inshore water areas such as lakes, and sheltered coastal areas, which use conventional fixed bottom wind turbine technologies, and the deepwater regions use floating wind turbines. The increasing investment in the renewable energy sector is the primary factor propelling the growth of the offshore wind turbine market in the forecast period. Countries such as South Korea, China, and India have several new offshore projects in the prototype phase.

The offshore wind turbine market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing energy demand, coupled with the regulations on energy efficiency. However, heavy investments for the production and installation of offshore wind turbines is the major factor which may restrain the growth of the offshore wind turbine market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the increase in investment for the construction of new wind farms, refinancing operations, and project acquisitions offer lucrative opportunities for the offshore wind turbine market.

The reports cover key developments in the offshore wind turbine market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from offshore wind turbine market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for offshore wind turbine in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the offshore wind turbine market.

The report also includes the profiles of key offshore wind turbine companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Envision Group

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

NORDEX SE

Senvion S.A.

Siemens AG

Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Weg S.A.

The report analyzes factors affecting offshore wind turbine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the offshore wind turbine market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

