Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market

Edison Chouest, Island Offshore Management, Tidewater, DOF, Swires, Bourbon Offshore, Hornbeck, Maersk Supply Service, Cosl, Farstad Shipping, Gulf Mark, Havila Shipping.

According to this study, over the next five years the Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market will register a 8.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 24790 million by 2025, from $ 17890 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) is a sea motor vessel used for transmitting cargos, goods, supplies, crews, and offshore exploration and production equipment across oil platforms. OSV supports marine offshore drilling activities through the transportation of offshore energy resources, and it also facilitates oil rigs installation process. It is mostly used by oil and gas companies for exploration and production (E&P) activities. OSV is operated by ship owners or by companies that take OSV on lease. In addition, OSV facilitates the maritime logistics operation for various other industries such as Subsea and Deep Water Mining.

Key Market Trends

Oil & gas exploration and production activities are being carried out, both onshore and offshore, worldwide. The offshore oilfield business consists of the survey, exploration, construction, production, maintenance, upgradation of production facilities, and decommissioning. The activities at various stages of the oilfield lifecycle require different types of specialized offshore support vessels (OSV), which are suited for the project needs.

The offshore supply vessel market has been segmented into vessel type, depth, and region. The market has been further segmented, by vessel type; into anchor handling tug supply vessels, platform supply vessels (PSV), multipurpose support vessels (MPSV), and standby and rescue vessels, crew vessels, chase vessels, seismic vessels, and others. The AHTS vessels segment accounted for the largest share, 45% of the market in 2017, AHTS vessels are principal support vessels used for towing, anchoring, and supplying equipment to drilling rigs and production platforms, making them the largest segment of the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Demand for offshore drilling is projected to recover slowly, particularly in deepwater fields as oil prices stabilize, thus, helping the AHTS market.

On the basis of depth, the market has been segmented into shallow water and deepwater segments. The application of offshore support vessels in shallow water projects is estimated to lead the market, in terms of market value share of 70.7% in 2017. The shallow water basins in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America will play a major role in driving the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Shallow water operations are typically less expensive compared to deepwater operations. Thus, recovering oil prices will lead to a faster increase in offshore activity in shallow water basins compared to deepwater ones.

The Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market on the basis of Types are

Anchor Handling Tug Supply

Platform Supply Vessel

Multipurpose Support Vessel

Standby & Rescue Vessel

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market is Segmented into

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Regions Are covered By Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

