Offshore Oil and Gas Market Growth Revenue By Top Key Players: BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Total, ConocoPhillips, Eni, Petrobras, Statoil, CNOOC International and Shell

Key Players In Global Offshore Oil and Gas Market Include:

BP

ExxonMobil

Chevron

Total

ConocoPhillips

Eni

Petrobras

Statoil

CNOOC International

Royal Dutch Shell

Eni Norge AS

Eni en France

Petrobras America Inc.

CNOOC & Shell

Offshore oil and gas is the drilling and extraction of natural oil and gas from below the floor of oceans. Oil and gas are extracted from the wells and transferred through ships and pipelines to refineries.

This report focuses on Offshore Oil and Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Oil and Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Offshore Oil and Gas Market Segment by Type

Heavy crude oil

Light crude oil

Liquefied natural gas

Offshore Oil and Gas Market Segment by Application

Electronic

Industry

Other

Executive Summary: Offshore Oil and Gas Market

1 Offshore Oil and Gas Market Overview

2 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Consumption by Regions

5 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Offshore Oil and Gas Business

8 Offshore Oil and Gas Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

