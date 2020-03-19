Offshore Drilling Rigs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027: Top key players are China Oilfield Services Limited, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., KCA Deutag, Nabors Industries Ltd.

An offshore drilling rigs or offshore platform is the large structure that facilities for well drilling to extract, store, explore, and process petroleum and natural gas. The growing demand for the oil and gas product is increasing the production and exploration activities that increase demand for offshore drilling rigs market. Technological improvement and growing deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects are propelling the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market.

The rapid expansion of the offshore oil and gas activities are driving the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market. The development of new exploration sites and improvement in the existing reserves are also positively impacting the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market. However, government regulations and various environmental policy is the key hindering factor for the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market. Furthermore, growing investment in oil and gas, coupled with the rising energy demand, is expected to drive the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market.

The reports cover key developments in the offshore drilling rigs market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from offshore drilling rigs market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for offshore drilling rigs in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the offshore drilling rigs market.

The report also includes the profiles of key offshore drilling rigs companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

China Oilfield Services Limited

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

KCA Deutag

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Noble Corporation

Pacific Drilling

Seadrill Limited

Sembcorp Marine Ltd.

Transocean Ltd.

Valaris plc

The report analyzes factors affecting offshore drilling rigs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the offshore drilling rigs market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

