Offshore Decommissioning Market Revenue of Top Companies Future Forecast until 2025 Halliburton, Petrofac, Weatherford, Schlumberger, Technipfmc, John Wood Group, Ramboll, Oceaneering, Royal Dutch Shell

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market is valued approximately at USD 5.84 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.71% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Offshore Decommissioning Market presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

Halliburton

Petrofac

Weatherford

Schlumberger

Technipfmc

John Wood Group

Ramboll

Oceaneering

Royal Dutch Shell

Aker Solutions



By Service:

Project Management, Engineering, and Planning

Well Plugging & Abandonment

Permitting & Regulatory Compliance

Others

By Structure:

Topsides

Substructure

Subsea Infrastructure

By Depth:

Shallow Water

Deep Water

By Removal:

Complete Removal

Partial Removal

Leave in Place

The Offshore Decommissioning market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report

Offshore Decommissioning Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

