Nutraceuticals Market Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The nutraceuticals market was valued at US$ 252,535.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 465,709.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period.



North America accounted for the largest market share of the global nutraceuticals market in 2018, while Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region comprises of several developed and developing economies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among others. These emerging countries are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class population, along with growth in urbanization, which offers ample opportunities for the key market players in the nutraceuticals market. Rising concern about the chronic diseases in urban areas is further projected to boost the growth of nutraceuticals products such as functional foods and beverages, dietary supplements and others in Asian countries. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy foods will result in augmented demand for nutraceuticals in the Asia-Pacific region.

Company Profiles:

Amway

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Nestle SA

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Co

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Abbott

Danone S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC

Nutraceutical ingredients such as vitamins and minerals are added in the functional food and beverages to enhance the nutritional value. Functional foods have a positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition and also promote optimal health. Functional foods are important sources of nutrients such as iron, zinc, and B vitamins, iodine, vitamin A & D for kids as well as for aged population. Over the past few years, nutraceuticals are consumed as a preventive measure for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, allergy, Alzheimer, cardiovascular, eye, immune, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases, and obesity. Factors such as increasing consumer awareness related to the health benefits associated with the consumption of functional foods, a greater focus on fitness, and higher personal incomes are considered as a major factor propelling the demand for nutraceuticals during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global nutraceuticals market has been segmented into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. Under the type the functional beverages segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The functional beverages have proven to be excellent, delivering means for bioactive compounds and nutrients, including plant extracts, antioxidants, fatty acids, fiber, probiotics, and prebiotics that prove to be not only nutritional but also have high medicinal qualities and serve to be effective to prevent diseases. They are known for their benefits such as joint health, energy-boosters, better heart health, help in improving immunology and digestion. Moreover, the application of nutraceuticals on functional beverages has proven to enhance the sharpness of the mind and improve memory. Apart from this, functional beverages are used for weight loss, beauty enhancements and as energy boosters. All these benefits have attracted consumers towards functional beverages thus driving the growth of segment.

