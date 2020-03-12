Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2025 | Growth Stimulated by Shifting Trend Towards Personalised Nutrition

Nutraceuticals are food and beverages which cater to individual nutritional demands and offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Nutraceuticals range from fortified products (such as vitamin-fortified juices) to enhanced commodities(such as eggs with higher omega-3 content). These products can be required due to certain health conditions, professional needs or food allergies and intolerances, and can help enhance immunity and digestion, prevent chronic diseases, improve cognitive behaviour, etc. The new report published by IMARC Group titled, “Nutraceuticals Market Report: COQ10, Probiotics/Prebiotics, Taurine, Omega-3, Green Tea, Antioxidants, Calcium, Lycopene, B-Complex, Dietary Fibre, Collagen, Aloe Vera and Zinc”, finds that the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 423.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2020-2025.

Highlights of the Global Nutraceuticals Market:

The shifting consumer preference towards personalised nutrition products remains the major growth driver.

Digestive and immune health products dominated the market, representing the most popular indication type.

The United States is the largest market, accounting for around a fourth of the global market.

The market is currently being driven by a number of growth inducing factors. One of the major factors is the shift towards personalized nutrition which has enabled the manufacturers to provide products that are better suited to the individual health and nutritional requirements of the consumers. Furthermore, the increase in the aging population and the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, particularly in the developed regions, has encouraged the demand for nutraceuticals. Several other factors such as better understanding towards fitness, growing health concerns, lifestyle changes,increasing disposable incomes and demand from emerging regions are also stimulating the global nutraceutical market.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=538&flag=C

The report has examined the global nutraceuticals market on the basis of:

Type:

Personalised Foods

Personalised Beverages

Region:

United States

China

Mexico

Japan

Brazil

United Kingdom

Major Manufacturers:

PepsiCo Inc.

Coca Cola

Otsuka

Yakult Honsha

Danone

GlaxoSmithKline

Cadbury

Morinaga

Nestlé

Kirin Brewery

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-nutraceuticals-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group