Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Development Industry with top key players | Cargill, Incorporated, DowDuPont, , BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Nutraceutical Ingredients Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Cargill, Incorporated, DowDuPont, , BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, DSM, Ingredion, Arla Foods amba, Tate & Lyle, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., FMC Corporation, PIOMA chemicals, BI Nutraceuticals, nutragenesis, NWIL, Barrington Nutritionals, CK Ingredients, Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Marcor, among others.

The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 56.52 billion by 2025, from USD 31.69 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Others), By Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition, Others), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Health Benefits, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Nutraceutical ingredients are specific types of foods or drinks that offer health benefits due to presence of active ingredients. Nutraceuticals improve health, delay the aging process, avoid chronic diseases, increase life expectancy, and support the structure or function of the body. Health benefits achieved by the nutraceutical ingredients are much more helpful than the basic nutritional food products provide. These health benefits are related to physiological or mental, reducing the risk of chronic diseases other than providing basic nutritional functions, promoting growth, and enhancing the performance of body or mind. For example for the benefits, milk is a nutraceutical product which is good for the heart and muscles, while omega 3 fatty acids help to prevent obesity.

In May 2017, VLCC Health Care Limited an Indian multinational acquired Wellscience (nutraceutical maker, now a brand owned by VLCC Online Services Pvt.Ltd). In this merger, VLCC is prolonging its existence in the high-growth fast moving healthcare goods (FMHG). This venture will allow retailing of nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals products through the direct selling channel. In May 2017, Parry Nutraceuticals (a division of EID Parry and part of the Murugappa Group) received the US-FDA approval for its facility for organic microalgae cultivation and processing in India. Parry Nutraceuticals is already a preferred supplier of health supplements and now the company is making its mark in new product development to meet the increasing customer demand for value-added products based on microalgae.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in life expectancy & health consciousness among consumers

Growth in demand for functional and fortified foods

Increase in incidences and burden of chronic diseases

Mandating of food fortification by government organizations

Increase in applications of nutraceutical ingredients

Higher costs of fortified and enriched products

Competitive Analysis: Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nutraceutical ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

