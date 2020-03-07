Nurse Call Systems Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand During the Period until 2027

This report presents the worldwide Nurse Call Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Top Companies in the Global Nurse Call Systems Market:

Companies profiled in the nurse call systems market report are Ascom Holding AG, Azure Healthcare Limited, Cornell Communications, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Vigil Health Solutions, Inc., and Rauland-Borg Corporation (Acquired by Ametek, Inc.), among others.

The Nurse Call Systems Market has been segmented as follows:

Nurse Call Systems Market, by Type of Equipment, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 Nurse Call Intercoms Basic Audio/ Visual Nurse Call Systems Digital Nurse Call Systems IP based Nurse Call Systems Nurse Call Mobile Systems



Nurse Call Systems Market, by Communication Technology, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 Wireless Communication Wired Communication



Nurse Call Systems Market, by End-user, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 Hospitals Assisted Living Centers Nursing Homes Clinics



Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue, by Geography (US$ Mn), 2015-2025 North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



