Nurse Call Systems Market Is Estimates Strong Development at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2026:Top Companies-Ascom Holding AG, Hill-Rom , Ackermann by Honeywell , Johnson Controls International Plc , Azure Healthcare Ltd, Siemens AG

Global Nurse Call Systems Market is valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Nurse call systems are the basic emergency call solution used by patients or residents to call for assistance in hospitals and other healthcare organizations.

These systems reduce the response time by nurse and doctors leading to effective workflow. Further, growing geriatric population and rising complexity of hospital operations has led the adoption of Nurse Call Systems across the forecast period. For Instance: The alarming rise in emergency cases, especially due to road accidents, has led to the adoption of advanced nurse call equipment in the OPDs. According to a research study published by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) in February 2015, reporting of emergency cases by using Electronic Health Records (EHRs) has increased from 29% in 2006 to 73%.

The Major Market Players included in this report are:

• Rauland-Borg Corporation (US)

• Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Hill-Rom (US)

• Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany)

• Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (US)

• Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

• Azure Healthcare Ltd (Australia)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• SCHRACK SECONET AG (Austria)

• ….

No of Pages: 200

The regional analysis of global Nurse Call Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to a number of regulatory reforms, changes in reimbursement coverage, and funds received to update hospitals with technology-driven nurse call systems.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as encouragement provided by the governments to nursing homes, development in infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nurse Call Systems market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

• Button-Based Systems

• Integrated Communication Systems

• Mobile Systems

• Intercom Systems

By Technology:

• Wired communication

• Wireless communication

By Application:

• Alarms & Communications

• Workflow Optimization

• Wanderer Control

• Fall Detection & Prevention

By End User:

• Hospitals & ASCs

• Long-term Care Facilities

• Clinics & Physician’s Office

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Target Audience of the Global Nurse Call Systems Market in Market Study:

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team ([email protected]), who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

