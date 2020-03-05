Nurse Call Systems Market is Booming Rapidly by 2027 with Key Players Ascom, Honeywell International, Siemens, Azure Healthcare, Intercall Systems

Increasing Incidences of Alzheimer’s Diseases is driving the market for nurse call systems over the forecast period.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Nurse Call Systems Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by equipment, technology, application, end user’. The global nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,936.83 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,252.65 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019-2027. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease across the region, rising in the support of government in country. In addition, the presence of various market players and rising in the numbers of assisted living centers in the world are likely to contribute the growth of the market.

Global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems and intercom systems. In 2018, the integrated communication system segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment. Moreover, this segment of nurse call systems market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 10.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the prominent players operating in nurse call systems market are, Ascom, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Azure Healthcare, Intercall Systems Inc., SCHRACK SECONET AG, STANLEY Healthcare, Critical Alert Systems., Hill-Rom Services Inc., and Rauland. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2019 Rauland-Borg Corporation has launched a true next generation enterprise-wide platform for the Responder intelligent nurse call solution. The solution has helped in optimizing the clinical workflows and enabling hospitals to optimize their patient outcomes.

