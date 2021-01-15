Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn at CAGR of 6.2% in 2027

“The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market expected to be US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn by 2027.” Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced nuclear medicines in order to increase the efficiency of imaging processes in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of neurologic disorders such as, Alzheimer’s and others along as well as the rising focus by market players in the European countries.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, chronic lung diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and chronic kidney disease and other neurological disorders are growing at a rapid rate across the globe. These chronic diseases are the leading cause of deaths. According to the recent statistics of World Health Organization for the year 2019, states that chronic disease contributes approximately 60% of all deaths and 43% of the global burden of disease. It is also expected that by 2020 the incidences of deaths will rise approximately to 73% and the global burden of disease is expected to grow by 60%.

According to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed.

These chronic diseases need to be examined before the further treatment starts. And the nuclear medicines are used for the diagnosis and examination purposes. Nuclear medicines in PET and SPECT are used for the therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Thus, owing to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases poses several opportunities for the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market to grow during the forecast period.

Alpha Radioimmunotherapy-Based Targeted Oncology Treatment

Targeted alpha therapy (TAT) is a latest and evolving option for local and systemic cancer treatment. Preclinical research and clinical trials prove that alpha-emitting radionuclides kill targeted cancer cells and does not harm the normal cells, hence it reduces the toxicity. The alpha emitting radioisotopes 211At, 213Bi, 225Ac and 227Th are being used to label targeting vectors such as monoclonal antibodies for specific cancer therapy indications.

The nuclear imaging uses long lived gamma emitters, which allow blood clearance as the tumor increases its uptake of the conjugate over time, so improving contrast. The nuclear imaging agents allows dose to the tumor and organs to be determined. The high energy gamma rays are emitted from alpha emitters, which also allow dose estimates for organs and tumors. In addition, the rise in the awareness about the alpha radio immunotherapy and availability of the therapies for the cancer treatment procedures are likely to foster the demand for nuclear imaging. Thus, owing to these factors the market for the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is likely to propel at a significant rate during the forecast period.

