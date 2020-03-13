2020 Nuclear Electric Power Generation Industry Growth Worldwide Forecasts To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The nuclear electric power generation market consists of sales of nuclear electric power and related services that convert nuclear energy into electrical energy. The nuclear electric power generation industry includes establishments that operate nuclear power plants which use uranium as a fuel to generate electricity. Nuclear power plants use the heat produced during nuclear fission. In nuclear fission, which takes place inside the reactor of a nuclear power plant, atoms are split apart to form smaller atoms, releasing energy.

The growing demand for electricity is expected to be a key driver of the nuclear electric power generation industry in the forecast period. The power generation industry and the downstream power distribution industries are digitizing their assets, and are increasingly relying on technology. The industry is becoming increasingly vulnerable to rising number of cyber-attacks.

Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market, Segmentation

By Type

Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR) Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR) Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR) Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR)

By End-use

Residential Commercial Industrial

Executive Summary Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Characteristics Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Size And Growth Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Segmentation Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Regional And Country Analysis

Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Trends And Strategies Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the nuclear electric power generation market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the nuclear electric power generation market are EDF Group, Exelon Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Enel SpA and NextEra Energy, Inc.

