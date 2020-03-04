Now Available – Worldwide Silicones Market Report 2019-2027

In 2029, the Silicones market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Silicones market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Silicones market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Silicones market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Silicones market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Silicones market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Silicones market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
segmented as follows:
Silicones Market, by Form
- Fluids
- Elastomers
- Resins
Silicones Market, by Application
- Rubber
- Coatings
- Emulsions
- Sealants
- Others (Greases, etc.)
Silicones Market, by End-user Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Construction & Architecture
- Transportation
- Energy
- Electrical & Electronics
- Paper
- Textiles
- Others (Health Care, etc.)
Silicones Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-à-vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.
- In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-à-vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.
- Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.
- In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones
- Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period