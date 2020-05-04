Notoginseng Root Extract Market Status and Future Development Trends by 2026 | NOW Foods, Ginco International, Global Therapeutics Pty Ltd, NATURE’S HEALTH, Puritan’s Pride, Inc., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Notoginseng Root Extract Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: NOW Foods, Ginco International, Global Therapeutics Pty Ltd, NATURE’S HEALTH, Puritan’s Pride, Inc., Umeken USA, Inc., Schumacher Ginseng LLC, Swanson, Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises Inc., The garden of Naturalsolution, SBL, MARUTAKA PULSE CO. LTD, Organic Herb Inc., KinGreen Bio-Engineering Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd, Nanjing NutriHerb BioTech Co.,Ltd and Xi′an Qingzhi Bio-Tech Co., Ltd and others.

Global notoginseng root extract market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of plant based products and growing incorporation of notoginseng in the pharmaceuticals.

Region-based analysis of the Notoginseng Root Extract Industry market:

– The Notoginseng Root Extract Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Notoginseng Root Extract Market Trends | Industry Segment by Form (Powder, Liquid), End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Health Supplement Products, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Notoginseng is an herb mainly used for blood and circulation associated conditions. Notoginseng can be often used together with various other herbs for stopping both external and internal bleeding, It is also provided to support other effects including anti-inflammatory, immunostimulatory, anti-fibrotic, neuroprotective and others. There is increasing evidence that notoginseng has both anti-haemostatic and pro-haemostatic properties.

Market Drivers:

Growing application of notoginseng extracts in the personal care sector is driving the market growth

Increasing demand of health supplements is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Growing increase in the health conscious consumer demographics is boosting the market

Rising E-commerce for increasing the product penetration and consumer reach is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cultivation cost of notoginseng is expected to restrain the market growth

Side effects related to notoginseng is also expected to hinder the market growth

Fluctuations in the notoginseng pricing may affect the sectors using notoginseng and can restrain the market demand

