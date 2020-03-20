Norway Fuel Cards Market Report- Review, Size, Forecast, Channel Share, Market Shares, Major Competitors and Competitor Card Analysis

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Norway Fuel Cards Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Norway Fuel Cards Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Norway Fuel Cards Market.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3051310

Fuel Cards in Norway 2019 is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2023, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Norway.

Fleet card volumes rose by 2.4%, from 790.9 million liters in 2018 to 809.7 million liters in 2019

Scope of this Report-

– The total number of service stations in Norway declined by 0.45%, from 1,779 in 2018 to 1,771 in 2019. Around 7,000 new fuel cards will be issued from 2019 to 2023, resulting in a total of 456,602 million cards in the market. Out of the total active cards in the market, 86.5% will be held by fleet vehicles and 13.5% by CRT vehicles.

– Fuel card volumes will rise by 4.1% from 2019 to 2023, reaching 1.6 billion liters in 2023

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Northern European Europe fuel card markets.

– Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

– Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business.

– Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

– Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Northern European markets, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden.

Single User License: US $ 2295

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3051310