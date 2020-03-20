North America Whey Protein Market 2019-2024: Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “North America Whey Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market to reach a value of US$ 2.51 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of nearly 6% during 2019-2024. Whey protein is prepared by separating casein during the processing of cheese. It has antioxidant, antimicrobial and antiviral properties. It also aids in lowering cholesterol, maintaining blood pressure, and reducing the risk of asthma and cardiovascular diseases. Consequently, it is widely utilized in the form of dietary supplements in the North American region.

Market Trends

A sedentary lifestyle and increasing consumption of fast food have resulted in the increasing prevalence of obesity. This, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for whey protein as it aids in combating muscle loss, reducing inflammation and promoting fat loss. Owing to these benefits, along with the rising health consciousness among individuals and the high number of fitness centers in North America, its demand is escalating in the region. Apart from this, on account of its long shelf life and easy storage and transportation, whey protein is employed in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing nutritional drugs, inhalers and tablets. These factors collectively are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-whey-protein-market

Market Segmentation

Market by Type

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Market by Application

Food and Beverages

Nutrition Products and Pharmaceuticals

Feed Applications

Others

Market by Country

United States

Canada

Mexico

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include Arla Foods, Agropur Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS: GLAPF), Kerry Group Plc (OTCMKTS: KRYAY), Milk Specialties Global, Leprino Foods Company, Carbery, and Grande Cheese Company

Lactalis Group

Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-whey-protein-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group