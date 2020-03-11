North America Vision Guided Robotics Software Market is expected to grow US$ 741.85 Mn by the year 2027

“Vision Guided Robotics Software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 230.81 Mn in 2018 to US$ 741.85 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.05% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

Growing acceptance of vision guided robots is fueling dramatic changes to automate the work across various industries. The vision-guided robotics software market is experiencing significant demand across several applications such as arc welding, cutting, assembly, navigation, palletizing and machine tending, random bin picking, collaborative robots, and others. The growing demand to automate the work across various industries are continually rising in developed as well as developing regions. With the advancement in robust robotic technology, the customization of products for specific applications to enhance the flexibility of work among enterprises is increasing.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

MVTec Software GmbH

Pick-it N.V.

Recognition Robotics Inc.

Vision Nerf S.A.

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

KUKA Robot Group

The vision-guided robots are easier and much more flexible when putting to work, and from the safety point of view, these machines are highly reliable, which permit the company to increase their productivity and ultimately competitiveness in the market. For instance, Automobile manufacturers are actively focusing on the integration of vision-equipped robotic systems to safeguard the correct placement of vehicle closures such as hoods, windshields, doors and trunk lids. The robots are installed across the production line to pick up and place everything accurately to install car parts from roof panels to windshields as well as load them onto the car body’s framework. The vision system made it easy for the system designers to deploy car accurately and precisely.

The vision-guided robotics software developer uses to develop their codes on a single platform. However, a behavioral shift by the developer towards a different platform for the deployment of these software owing to growing technological advancements and requirements of the consumer is anticipated.Attributing to such advancements in robotic vision technology combined with low-cost power processing capabilities, the future of vision-guided robots and robotic software is anticipated to be promising across the region. In 2018, Energid Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Perceptron a provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines. According to the partnership Perceptron would utilize Energid’s Actin software for the development of in-line and near-line robotic inspection systems for the automotive industry.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of vision guided robotics software across the North American region through the forecast period. The United States is a major global leader in the industrial automation market. Most of the demand for vision guided robotics software comes from automobile and electronics manufacturing industries. Also, US has highly developed markets with deeply embedded industrial bases with advance robot vision technology. In addition, the manufacturers are expected to significantly accelerate their use of robots in U.S. factories over the next decade as they become cheaper and perform more tasks, subsequently driving the demand for vision guided robotics software. This scope is facilitating the end users to adopt this technology increases, thereby creating a substantial market for the same at present, which is projecting a positive growth on the vision guided robotic software market.

