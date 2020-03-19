North America Vision Care Market 2020-2025: Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “North America Vision Care Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to reach a value of US$ 28.9 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.8% during 2020-2025. Eyes represent one of the most important sensory organs, which aid human beings in processing visual details. It is necessary to take care of the eyes as they help in performing everyday activities such as reading, writing and watching TV. Some of the most commonly used vision care products include glass lenses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses, contact solutions, LASIK equipment and artificial tears.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-vision-care-market

Market Trends

Sedentary lifestyle, high per capita income and standards of living, and the increasing prevalence of optical issues like myopia and hyperopia are escalating the demand for vision care products in the North American region. Moreover, easy access to devices like smartphones and laptops, and significant dependence on them, along with an unhealthy diet, is further propelling the market growth. Additionally, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, in confluence with the increasing geriatric population, is also catalyzing the demand for vision care products in the region.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Product Type

1. Glass Lenses

2. Contact Lenses

3. Intraocular Lenses

4. Contact Solutions

5. Lasik Equipment

6. Artificial Tears

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Retail Stores

2. Online Stores

3. Clinics

4. Hospitals

Market Breakup by Country

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Mexico

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-vision-care-market/requestsample

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group