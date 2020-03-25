North America Vinyl Flooring Market to Reach Volume of 454.2 Million Sq. Meters by 2024

According to the IMARC Group, the North America vinyl flooring market reached a volume of 314.3 Million Sq. Meters in 2018. Vinyl flooring is made up of polyvinyl chloride resins, plasticizers, pigments and trace stabilizers. It is durable, easy-to-maintain, moisture-resistant, shock absorbent, and has a service life of around 40 years. As it is cost-effective, easy-to-install and provides superior comfort and noise control, vinyl flooring is widely used in the commercial and residential sectors in the North American region.

Market Trends

There is an increase in the demand for low maintenance and lightweight materials in the residential sector across the North American region. In addition to this, owing to high-income levels, there is a rising shift in consumer preferences toward luxury vinyl tiles. Besides this, several manufacturers operating in the industry are offering customization in terms of colors, patterns, textures and dimensions of the product to expand their consumer base. Also, they are introducing innovations, such as self-adhesive floorings and digital printing technology, which are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the region.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Product Type

Vinyl Sheet Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

Market Breakup by Sector

Residential Commercial

Market Breakup by Country

United States Canada Mexico

