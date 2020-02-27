North America Surgical Robots Market is Booming at a CAGR of 15.8%, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, MEDTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, Inc

North America Surgical Robots Market By Product Type (Instruments, Robotic Systems, Accessories and Services), Brands (DA Vinci Surgical System, CyberKnife, Renaissance, Artas, ROSA, Others), Application (General Surgery, Urological, Gynaecological, Gastrointestinal, Radical Prostatectomy, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Radiotherapy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Some of the major players operating in the North America surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, MEDTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Verb Surgical Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, Restoration Robotics, Inc. and others.

The first documented use of a robot-assisted surgery occurred in 1985, when the PUMA 560 robotic surgical arm which was used in very delicate neurosurgical biopsy and non-laparoscopic surgery. This surgery has led to the first laparoscopic procedure involving a robotic system a cholecystectomy in 1987. 1990 is marked as the year when AESOP system, the first system got the approval by the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for its endoscopic procedure. In 2000, the Da Vinci surgical system became the first robotic surgery system approved by FDA for general laparoscopic surgery.

The future of robots-assisted surgery is nearly as promising as the humans are inventing the better ways of accomplishing the delicate medical procedures. The rising ageing population, rising case of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the main drivers for global surgical robots market.

North America surgical robots market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: North America Surgical Robots Market

North America surgical robots market is segmented into three notable segments which are product type, brands and application.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments, accessories and services. Instruments are growing at the highest CAGR of 16.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received a FDA Clearance for the ROSA ONE Spine System which will be used for the robotically assisted surgeries. This would help in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of brands, the market is segmented into Da Vinci surgical system, Renaissance, Cyberknife, Artas, ROSA and others. Da Vinci surgical system is growing at the highest CAGR of 16.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2018, Auris Surgical Robotics has got FDA Clearance for Monarch Platform which is a flexible robotic endoscopic platform. The initial aim of the Monarch platform will be for treating the lung cancer along with the FDA clearance for the usage of device in the therapeutic and diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures. This approval helped the company to launch the products across U.S.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynaecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colorectal surgery and others. General surgery is growing at the highest CAGR of 20.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In April 2017, Intuitive Surgical announced that the new Da Vinci X Surgical System received a CE mark approval in Europe. The da Vinci X System will help in offering the surgeons and hospitals with the access to some of the most advanced robotic-assisted surgery technology at a lower cost. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.



Product Launch

In March 2019, Smith & Nephew, a global medical technology company announced the product launch of Navio Surgical System and its investment which would help in establishing its multi-asset robotic and digital surgery and ecosystem. The NAVIO 7.0 is designed for improving the surgeon’s experience through expanded surgical preferences, streamlined workflow and a new intuitive interface which would reduce the surgery time as compared to the previous version. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

In January 2019, Medtronic has revealed about their new product launch in the robotic-assisted spine surgery segment i.e. U.S. commercial launch of Mazor X Stealth(TM) edition. The Mazor X Stealth Edition will offer a fully-integrated procedural solution that can be used in surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation.

Research Methodology: North America Surgical Robots Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Doctors, Surgeons, Researchers, Medical and Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

