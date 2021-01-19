North America SLC NAND Flash Memory Market to Reach US$ 616.1 Mn at a CAGR of 5.9% in 2027

“SLC NAND flash memory market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 348.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 616.1 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.9% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

The increasing need for technological developments and smart features and increase in demand owing to penetration of IoT technology are the major factors propelling the growth of the SLC NAND flash memory market. Moreover, the rising demand for autonomous cars is anticipated to boost the SLC NAND flash memory market growth in the near future. However, factors such as relatively high cost of implementation and manufacturing challenges might impact the demand-supply equilibrium are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Rising demand for autonomous cars, particularly in the US, is anticipated to contribute to the demand growth of SLC NAND flash memories. In the year 2014, Forbes had expected that the self-driven cars in the coming years would offer a significant economic benefit to the developed countries across the globe.

North America SLC NAND flash memory Market – Companies Mentioned

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Fudan Microelectronics

Furthermore, as the penetration of connected cars is grounded upon the innovative safety factor, which includes ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), HUD (Head-Up Display) System, and many other technologies. For effective implementation and functioning of the advanced connected car technologies, the manufactures would require the memory technology that would not only support the advanced technologies but also is flexible with fluctuating data rates. In the coming years, the adoption of next-generation infotainment systems and ADAS would be integrating the DRAM memory technologies that would have much higher – performance and low power consumption capabilities. Therefore, in the coming years, the higher demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to increase the need for SLC NAND flash memories.

SLC NAND flash memory market by density is segmented into 1 Gb, 2 Gb, 4 Gb, 8 Gb, and above 8 Gb. The SLC NAND is provided in different types of densities ranging from 1 Gb to 8 Gb. The low-density NAND flash is used in automation, automotive, surveillance, printers, IPC, machine-to-machine (M2M), and home networking whereas, high-density NAND flash are ideally utilized in data-heavy applications such as tablets, SSDs, and USB drives. Above 8Gb of SLC NAND flash memory market led the North America market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The US led the North America SLC NAND flash memory market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period with the maximum share. The US is an economically advanced country and therefore hosts a continuous improvement in telecommunication technology and infrastructure. The automotive industry is one the largest manufacturing sector in the US According to OICA data, total vehicle production in the year 2018 was 11 Mn in the US Also; the country is the major exporter of semiconductors globally. Machines generate an enormous amount of data, which is leading toward a drastic shift in the semiconductor industry. Due to this, the adoption of more NAND flash memory products is expected to gain high momentum in the semiconductor industry of the US.

