North America Skincare Product Market Latest Growth, Trends Analysis And Forecast by 2025

North America skincare product market is expected to reach around USD 4 billion by 2025 and it is projected to grow with a growth rate over 5% during 2018-2025, in terms of value. Growth of the market is driven by a number of factors, including technology advancements, increasing demand of anti-aging products, backed by the growth of geriatric population.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the above-mentioned market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of North America skincare product.

On the basis of the type of product, the market is segmented into Face creams & Body lotion. Based on the type of Face creams, the market is further divided into Anti-aging products, Skin-Whitening products, Anti-acne products, Sunscreen lotions & some other products. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is categorized into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets & Specialty stores, online channels and other available channels. Finally the report covers the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the North America skincare product market during the forecast period.

North America Skin Care Product Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.58% & 4.01% by value and volume respectively, during the forecast period, 2018-2025. Skin care products are witnessing tremendous growth due to factors, including availability of new product formulations via technology innovation, preference for premium and herbal skincare products over their synthetic counterpart

North America skincare product market from various distribution channels is estimated to grow over a CAGR of 3% over the period of 2018-2025. Specialty stores is the fastest growing segment within the distribution channels of North America skincare market, owing to demand for premium and organic or herbal skincare products

The North America skincare product market is dominated by a number of players in the market, amongst themthe major players are The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Avon Products Inc, Procter & Gamble Co. and Revlon Inc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position.

