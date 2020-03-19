North America Salmon Market 2020-2025: Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “North America Salmon Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to reach a volume of 544,442 Tons by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during 2020-2025. Salmon is a species of ray-finned fish belonging to the family of Salmonidae, which is generally found in the Pacific and Northern Atlantic oceans. It is rich in antioxidants, proteins, potassium, selenium, vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids. Its moderate consumption helps in soothing inflammation, reducing blood pressure, minimizing the risk of developing cancer and improving the function of cells that line the arteries. Owing to this, it is widely consumed in the steamed, sautéed, smoked, grilled, baked and poached form in North America.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-salmon-market

Market Trends

High per capita income, improved standards of living and awareness about the health benefits of salmon are increasing its consumption in North America. Moreover, owing to biological constraints and seawater temperature requirements, farm-raised Atlantic salmon is widely consumed in the region. In addition to this, a long coastline and continual technological advancements in the fishing industry are further creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Type

1. Farmed

2. Wild Captured

Market Breakup by Species

1. Atlantic

2. Pink

3. Chum/Dog

4. Coho

5. Sockeye

6. Others

Market Breakup by End-Product Type

1. Frozen

2. Fresh

3. Canned

4. Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel



1. Foodservice

2. Retail

Market Breakup by Country



1. United States

2. Canada

3. Mexico

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-salmon-market/requestsample

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group