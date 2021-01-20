North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market 2020-2024 Share Analysis || Leading Players – McKesson Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Athena Health Inc.

Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are covered in this North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market report. This market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and allied companies with their profiles, which delivers essential data pertaining to their insights in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The whole North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market report can be divided into four major areas which include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. To get knowledge of all the market related factors, a transparent, extensive and supreme in quality report is created.

The North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market is expected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2024 from USD 23.1 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2017 to 2024, . The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Key Players in the North America Revenue Cycle Management Market are:-

McKesson Corporation,

Cerner Corporation,

Quest Diagnostics,

Athena Health Inc.,

Allscripts.,

E Clinical Works,

Care Cloud Corporation,

The SSI Groups Inc.,

GE Healthcare,

Epic Systems,

Siemens Healthcare,

and Kareo Inc., among others.

While producing North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market research report, the data is collected from the diverse corners of the globe by an experienced team of language resources. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019-2024 for the market that helps in estimating investment and costing. Strategic aspects of the Healthcare industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be tackled with the vast information and data included in this report. Complex market insights are made simpler and then embodied in the North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market report for the better understanding of end user.

Market Definition: North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market

Revenue cycle management (RCM) is used by healthcare providers to scale and manage the process of healthcare billing and reimbursements. This is achieved by improving the process of claims management, speeding explanation of benefits (EOB) reconciliation, improving the quality of information, streamlining denial management, and by automating processes. The RCM solution manages the patient’s bills from entering the hospital to reimbursement of claims.

Market Segmentation: North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market

In this report, the North America revenue cycle management market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment, component, stage, end-user, and geography. The revenue cycle management market is segmented with respect to type into integrated RCM and standalone RCM. The end-users of this market include hospitals, laboratories, and physicians and others. By product type RCM solutions are segmented into standalone and integrated RCM. The integrated RCM solution are generally used by larger organizations where integration with other healthcare IT products such as RIS, LIS, PACS, HER among others to form a more holistic process for billing and claim settlements. However standalone RCM is best used in smaller hospitals and physician offices where they need to manage only one healthcare application.

In the components sub-category of the RCM market, the services segment dominates the market, and is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2022. Similarly, in the deployments sub-category of the market, the web-based segment dominates the market, and is expected account a market share of 35.2% of the North America RCM market. The physicians segment dominates the market among end-users, and is accounted to USD 7.2 billion in 2015.

The North American revenue cycle management market is steadily progressing owing to factors, such as decreasing reimbursement in healthcare industry, reduction of overall healthcare costs, initiatives undertaken by governments for implementing RCM solutions, and increasing expenditure by healthcare industry especially made on information technology.

Based on geography the market is segmented into 3 countries, U.S., Canada and Mexico. U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the rising need to decrease healthcare expenditure which is forming the major share of the market. With the market in U.S. shifting to value based reimbursements RCM is expected to play a major role to develop this process.

Report range-

The report offers North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

