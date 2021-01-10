North America Restorative Dentistry Market to Reach US$ 9,270.4 Mn at CAGR of 6.2% by 2025

“The North America restorative dentistry market is to reach US$ 9,270.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,479.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the restorative devices market is primarily attributed due to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising prevalence of tooth decay, and technological developments in restorative dentistry. However, high cost of restorative dentistry and dental implants are expected to hamper the growth of the market at certain extent.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004838/

Company Profiles Danaher

3M

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

VOCO GmbH

Brasseler USA

DiaDent Group

The North American region is likely to experiencing the growth in the restorative dentistry due to rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. The dental cosmetic industry in the U.S. has growing from last decade owing to the demand and fame it has achieved over a period. Millennial and baby boomers population are generally opt for cosmetic implant procedures such as smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the Restorative Dentistry market. Restorative Dentistry includes dental implants which are usually coupled with the rising number of geriatric population across the globe, however a growing number of younger people are now opting for dental implantation procedures instead of bridges. Dental implants function as natural-looking teeth and can last as long as regular teeth.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004838/

According to American Dental Association (ADA), as of 2018, there are 199,486 dentists are working in U.S. A recent survey of dental professionals conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015 stated that cosmetic procedures continue to be popular with patients seeking cosmetic treatments. Furthermore, the Bureau of Labor Statistics mentions that, the dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the growing adoption of the cosmetic dental procedures and treatments which also include the application of restorative dentistry will drive the global restorative dentistry market over the coming years.

In addition, during the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, acquisition and partnership. The organic development strategy has been implemented widely that have helped the growth of the companies and in turn have brought about various changes in the market.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.