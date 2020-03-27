North America Paper Cups Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Paper Cups Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024“, the North America paper cups market reached a volume of 63 Billion Units in 2018.

Paper cups are disposable cups that are used for serving beverages and food products, such as tea, coffee, soft drinks, soups, sweetcorn and noodles. These cups are usually coated with wax or a plastic film to prevent the liquid from soaking through the paper. They are economical, eco-friendly and biodegradable, owing to which they are widely preferred in the North American region over plastic and polystyrene foam cups.

Awareness about personal hygiene and sanitation represents one of the major factors driving the paper cups market growth in the North American region. Moreover, paper cups are extremely convenient to use, which is further driving their demand across the region. Besides this, on account of the increasing environmental concerns, manufacturers operating in the region are focusing on the introduction of biodegradable product variants to expand their existing consumer base, which, in turn, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the region.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Cup Type

1. Cold Paper Cups

2. Hot Paper Cups

Breakup by Wall Type

1. Single Wall Paper Cups

2. Double Wall Paper Cups

Breakup by Application

1. Tea and Coffee

2. Chilled Food and Beverages

3. Others

Breakup by Country

1. United States

2. Canada

