North America Metagenomics Market Expected to Reach US$ 106.9 Mn By 2027 – Merck ,Thermo Fishe, Agilent, Qiagen, Bio-Rad, Perkinelmer, Illumina, F Hoffman-La Roche, Oxford Nanopore, Pacific Bioscience of California

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, Mar 23, 2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “North America Metagenomics Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The North America Metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 106.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 55.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018-2027. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing investments in the metagenomics and diverse applications of metagenomics, in the North America region. Whereas, high cost associated with metagenomics is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Metagenomics is the upcoming field of the biotechnology and the extensive researches are being conducted in the labs across the world. Several clinical labs in United States, have already undertaken the considerable lengths to upgrade and validate a wide range of protocols for agnostically detecting viral, bacterial, fungal and eukaryotic parasite nucleic acid in different specimens of patient to benefit in diagnosis for particularly intractable cases.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00009541

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Metagenomics across the North American region through the forecast period. The major players headquartered in the US are also focused towards developing innovative and novel products and bringing them into market, which is also one of the major factors driving the growth of US in the North America metagenomics market. Moreover, the companies are significantly investing under research and development to come-up with medical products that are derived from natural microbial sources. For instance, in August 2018, Genentech and Lodo initiated a US$ 1 Bn project to develop unique, natural products from the microbial DNA found in soil. Under the collaboration, Genentech will use Lodo’s metagenome-prospecting platform to identify novel small molecules with the potential for treating disease.

Exhibit: Mexico Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Bn)

NORTH AMERICA METAGENOMICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

– Instruments & Software

– Consumables

NORTH AMERICA METAGENOMICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

– Clinical Diagnostics

– Drug Discovery

By Country

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00009541

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.